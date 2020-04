Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 07:25 Hits: 7

Sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the floor of a crumbling, windowless room, prisoners in Indonesia fear an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus inside its walls is a "disaster waiting to happen".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/coronavirus-prison-outbreak-health-indonesia-india-thailand-12617320