Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 21:51 Hits: 5

Democracy delayed? The executive order would move elections to June 9, and prompted a court challenge from Wisconsin Republicans. Similar eleventh-hour changes in other states underscore the challenge of voting during a pandemic.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0406/Hours-before-polls-open-Wisconsin-governor-seeks-election-delay?icid=rss