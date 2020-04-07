WI Supreme Court site says it's closed due to COVID-19, just above order saying election must go on

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 02:06 Hits: 5

At the top of the website for the Wisconsin court system right now, you’ll find this warning in a bright red box that you cannot miss:

In an effort to protect the public, attorneys, court staff, and judges from the health risks associated with COVID-19, the Wisconsin courts have issued orders temporarily suspending in-person proceedings statewide, with certain limited exceptions.

Just below that warning is a link to the court’s order—a 4-2 decision along strict ideological lines, with all four conservatives opposed by both liberal justices—ruling that Wisconsin’s election must proceed on Tuesday, in spite of COVID-19.

