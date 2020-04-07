The cast of Hamilton shocked a young fan with the most uplifting Zoom chat of the week

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 02:30 Hits: 5

Actor John Krasinski is best known for his roles as Jim Halpert in The Office and the small screen Netflix version of fictitious CIA agent Jack Ryan. Now he’s taking on a new role during the COVID-19 pandemic, that of a good news talk show host.

Last week Krasinski launched his home-based show called “Some Good News,” with a backdrop in his home office created by his kids. Wanting to bring a little joy during these troubling times, Krasinski’s show highlights good deeds, funny videos, and celebrity appearances, including his old officemate Steve Carrell, who joined him for the inaugural online show.

This week Krasinski pulled off an amazing feat to surprise Aubrey, a young fan of the musical Hamilton. Aubrey’s mother tweeted they were disappointed their long-awaited trip to see Hamilton had been cancelled because of the coronavirus and they were spending their time watching Mary Poppins instead. That big screen reboot of the Disney classic happens to star Krasinksi’s wife, Emily Blunt, alongside Hamilton creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

To the surprise of Aubrey, not only did Emily Blunt herself pop into the discussion, Aubrey noticed a whole lot of people had simultaneously entered the Zoom video chat. And that’s when the magic happened. Watch what has to be one of the most uplifting moments of the week as the entire cast performed for Aubrey. The segment begins at the 8:25 mark of this video. Enjoy!

I’m not crying, you’re crying!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1934808