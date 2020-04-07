Monday night owls: As the COVID-19 death toll rises, Trump's team pushes other priorities

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 03:00 Hits: 19

Heather Digby Parton at Salon writes—Team Trump won't let a little pandemic get in the way of its far-right agenda. Yes, thousands are dying and the Trump administration has massively bungled it. They've got other priorities:

There are many other reports that outline the administration's monumental response fiasco. It may seem as though all this White House does all day is create chaos and confusion. But in fact the Trump's administration is still busily "deconstructing the administrative state" one department at a time, even in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis.

For instance, even as people are dying in vast numbers, gasping for breath, Trump's EPA decided it was a good time to create more air pollution and roll back America's best attempt to combat climate change by weakening fuel efficiency rules for automobiles. As Carl Pope observes in a Salon commentary published on Monday, even the auto industry doesn't want this regulatory rollback, which seems to be an attempt to rewrite federal law. According to the Guardian, "the changes will allow vehicles to emit about a billion more tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide — equivalent to roughly a fifth of annual U.S. emissions." […]

In yet another sign that the military has become as corrupt as every other agency of Trump's regime, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly fired the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. Brett Crozier, because Modly feared that Trump would personally interfere if he didn't, based on his recent record of military meddling. In this case, the president was unhappy that Crozier had complained his crew was in danger from the pandemic, something Trump still doesn't want to hear.

Meanwhile, over at the Department of Justice, Attorney General Bill Barr has been busy writing up proposals for new "emergency powers." Politico reports that documents "detail the department's requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted." Congress is not expected to approve these new powers but even stating these intention is a good indicator of where the administration would like to go if Trump wins another term. [...]

And no matter how grave the crisis or how badly he's handled it, nothing will stop the president himself from carrying out his purge of people he considers to be disloyal.