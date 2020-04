Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 17:03 Hits: 5

The United States has designated the ultranationalist Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) along with three of its leaders as terrorists, marking the first time the classification has been applied to a white supremacist group.

