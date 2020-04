Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 14:44 Hits: 7

Turkey has put more effort into containing the flow of information about COVID-19 cases than it has into containing the spread of the virus. But transparency and press freedom are crucial to fight it, says Miray Erbey.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-coronavirus-a-timeline-of-turkey-s-missteps/a-53039740?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf