The unbearable wait for families with relatives in France’s coronavirus-hit care homes

Coronavirus death rates are rising in France’s homes for the elderly and with it, the levels of stress among families who cannot visit their loved ones there. With two generations, her mother and grandmother, admitted to a care home, a French mother of two struggles to cope with anxiety, helplessness and the distance imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200406-the-unbearable-wait-for-families-with-relatives-in-france-s-coronavirus-hit-care-homes-2-2

