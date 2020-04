Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 16:13 Hits: 4

Bodies kept in homes, buried in fields or stored in refrigerated containers: With morgues and funeral homes overloaded, the city of Guayaquil in Ecuador and the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak is struggling to collect and properly bury the victims.

