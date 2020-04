Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 19:32 Hits: 10

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent COVID-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.

