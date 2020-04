Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 19:04 Hits: 7

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday a national lockdown would begin on Tuesday and end on Friday to try to stem the spread of the new coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

