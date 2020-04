Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 19:25 Hits: 8

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia imposed on Monday a 24-hour curfew in the capital Riyadh and a number of cities effective immediately and until further notice, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, state news agency (SPA) reported.

