Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 18:50 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: More than 10,000 people have died of coronavirus complications in the United States since the outbreak began in late January, Johns Hopkins University said on Monday (Apr 6). The Baltimore-based school, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-deaths-top-10000-johns-hopkins-tracker-12615952