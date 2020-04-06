Amid stay-at-home orders, domestic violence police calls increase nationwide

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 15:20 Hits: 7

As social distancing and staying at home is encouraged survivors and victims of domestic violence may be safe from COVID-19 but not their abusers. With isolation efforts in place to slow down the pandemic, survivors are put in a difficult position potentially being trapped inside their homes with their abusive partners or parents.

Cities across the U.S. are reporting increases in domestic violence cases, as gun sales reach a record high, advocates also worry incidents of violence will worsen. Last week, a man who lost his job due to COVID-19 shot his girlfriend and killed himself in a Pennsylvania town, under a shelter-in-place order, CNN reported. "Domestic violence is rooted in power and control, and all of us are feeling a loss of power and control right now," Katie Ray-Jones told CNN, the CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. "We're really bracing for a spike post-COVID-19—that's when law enforcement and advocates and courts are going to hear the really, really scary stuff going on behind closed doors.” Twenty metropolitan police departments provided data to CNN with nine reporting a double-digit percentage increase in cases in March compared to previous year data.

In addition, 18 law enforcement agencies told NBC News they had seen a rise in cases in March. Officials are referencing not only COVID-19 health concerns but financial stability for the increase in violence. “The financial stress alone creates a ticking time bomb for some families with a history of domestic violence,” Steve Mueller told NBC News, sheriff of Cherokee County, South Carolina. His department saw a 35% increase in cases in March compared to February, the news outlet reported. “Unfortunately many of these domestic violence cases occur in front of children and often the children become victims of abuse and assault, as well.”

Domestic violence is a form of power and control, and in isolated situations this is more easily done. “Perpetrators of domestic violence commonly try to isolate victims and cut off their relationships with coworkers or friends or family,” Allison Randall told HuffPost, vice president for policy and emerging issues for the National Network to End Domestic Violence. “Not being able to go to work and connect with your colleagues, it can certainly increase your vulnerability.”

Survivors often rely on everyday outside activities including work to escape their situation, and not having the opportunity to leave in addition to lack of financial accessibility can contribute to worsening conditions. Without a source of income or as job sites close down to do social distancing victims are left at home with abusers who may have been laid off. “Coronavirus can lead to folks being trapped in abusive relationships,” Randall said, “not because of the virus itself but because of its economic impacts.”

According to NBC News, a rise in reports comes alongside shelters having difficulty staying open. Fundraisers and events to support non-profit shelters have been postponed due to the pandemic resulting in a lack of sufficient funds for many organizations. “We are contending with soaring demand in services but at the same time declining resources and financial support,” Alejandra Y. Castillo said, CEO of YWCA USA. The organization has multiple shelters across the country for victims of abuse. Without shelters having the support and financial ability to stay open survivors may not have a place to go. In addition, those shelters that do remain open are at capacity.

This global pandemic has not only health implications but social and economic impacts. As survivors stay at home with abusers, abusers have the ability to further control their actions. Without the ability to have their own space many are unable to reach out for help. Misinformation can also translate to abuse strategies for perpetrators of violence; abusers can lie to victims about information or limit their knowledge of the virus for their own gain.

"The abuser may have many sundry ways they can employ new tactics or enhance other tactics, controlling movement, really not allowing them to have access to a phone or computer, the list can go on and on,” Ruth Glenn, the president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), told ABC News. According to NCADV, approximately 10 million people every year are physically abused by an intimate partner.

Research has found that domestic violence increases during a crisis. In China reports already show that domestic violence has nearly doubled in cities that went into lockdown for the pandemic, according to Sixth Tone magazine.

Having worked in a domestic violence advocacy organization for a number of years, survivors often shared with me that they sought out help most often when they were alone. This meant, hotline and calls for help are made mainly when partners are at work, children are at school, or when a survivor’s abuser is not around. Even if the number of hotline calls drops during this pandemic, that does not mean people are not at risk—cases will continue to rise. With quarantine in place, survivors may find themselves trapped at home with abusers and unable to reach out for help resulting in a drop in the number of those who seek help, not those affected.

During the government shutdown in 2018-2019, as an advocate I personally received calls from a third of the number of clients I formally counseled; the same issue occurred on school days off including teacher conference days and snow days, it wasn’t that violence decreased but the ability to seek help became more difficult.

One global pandemic should not increase another, resources are available for those who need help. For those who are able to access them, hotlines and chats are available to reach advocates who can help connect victims and survivors to resources. If you or a loved one is in danger it is never too late to seek help.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 and can connect callers to local resources immediately at 1-800-799-7233. Individuals can also access services by texting LOVEIS to 22522 or through this online chat tool.

The future may look uncertain, but our Advocates are here for you every step of the way. Call: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) TTY: 1-800-787-3224 Text: LOVEIS to 22522 Chat online at https://t.co/ayj7exiifK. Para informaciÃ�Â³n en EspaÃ�Â±ol visita la pÃ�Â¡gina Ã¢Â�Â�En EspaÃ�Â±ol.Ã¢Â�Â� #DV#IPVpic.twitter.com/iCfuTCp9QJ April 3, 2020

For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, the National Deaf Domestic Violence Hotline is available through videophone at 1-855-812-1001 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 24/7. Individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ can reach the Anti-Violence Project hotline at 212-714-114.

The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is available 24/7 in 170 languages at 1-800-422-4453

Here is a list of resources organized by state, provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1934600