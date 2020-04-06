Ousted intelligence watchdog 'disappointed and saddened' by Trump. Welcome to the club

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 17:50 Hits: 5

Michael Atkinson did the right thing. As Intelligence Community inspector general, when Atkinson became aware of a whistleblower complaint that had direct bearing on national security, he briefed Congress on it, ultimately setting in motion the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump. That inquiry proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that Trump had abused the power of the presidency by trying to force the Ukrainian president into announcing bogus investigations into Trump's top political rival in 2020, Joe Biden.

Over the weekend, Atkinson finally got axed by Trump—because in the midst of a global pandemic that is ravaging the United States, crushing hospitals, and tearing apart families and communities, retribution is Trump's top priority. In case there was any question about that (which there wasn't), Trump told reporters Saturday that Atkinson had been a "disgrace" who did "a terrible job." In other words, Atkinson prioritized the safety and security of the country over blind loyalty to Trump.

In a statement to reporters, Atkinson said he was “disappointed and saddened” to be ousted for "having faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial inspector general."

Not to trivialize Atkinson's heroism, but welcome to the club of being disillusioned by Trump—not that most of the members of that club ever expected Trump was capable of anything greater. Indeed, most knew Trump would be an epic disaster in all facets of government and basic human instincts, right down to the bitter end.

