Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 14:28 Hits: 4

In practicing the art of lying while retaining a hold on the allegiance of his base, Trump utilizes a propaganda principle—the Big Lie—best explained by Hitler. Now, please note that we…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/leading-psychologists-explain-how-trumps-self-delusions-and-narcissism-make-him-uniquely-effective-at-predatory-deception/