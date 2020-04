Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 09:56 Hits: 4

Longstanding uprisings that have brought down leaders from Lebanon to Iraq have largely left the streets as COVID-19 stifles public life. But that hasn't stopped protesters from pursuing political change.

