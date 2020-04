Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 11:28 Hits: 4

A law that holds a prison sentence of up to five years for spreading "false information" is part of new emergency measures invoked to combat COVID-19. Journalists fear this may make it even harder to report the news.

