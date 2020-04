Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 10:32 Hits: 4

France will likely see its worst post-war economic downturn this year, far surpassing the minus 2.2 percent slump seen in 2009 after the global financial crisis, its finance minister said on Monday.

