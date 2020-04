Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 10:37 Hits: 4

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures in place in France, hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers are still sleeping rough in the Paris region. Local NGOs are providing help as best as they can. FRANCE 24's Eléonore Vanel, Armelle Caux and Nadia Massih report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200406-focus-hundreds-of-migrants-still-sleeping-rough-in-paris-region-amid-covid-19