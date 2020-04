Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 14:58 Hits: 5

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria has requested $6.9 billion from multilateral lenders to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Africa's biggest economy, the finance minister said on Monday.

