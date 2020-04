Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 14:41 Hits: 5

Cramped tooth and claw in a vast cages, hundreds of dogs pass the day sleeping, fighting, or waiting to be fed at a controversial Thai shelter that does not believe in adoptions and blames a drop in donations on the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/thai-dog-shelter-blames-covid-19-coronavirus-drop-in-donations-12615084