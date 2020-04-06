The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Leaving Us Here to Die : Prisoners Plea for Release, Protection Amid Skyrocketing Infection Rates

Category: World Hits: 4

U.S. Attorney General William Barr issued an emergency order Friday calling for the release of vulnerable federal prisoners into home confinement amid the coronavirus crisis. This news comes as at least 16 states have also released prisoners. We look at the treatment of incarcerated people in New York state, where Governor Andrew Cuomo has yet to grant anyone freedom despite at least 24 confirmed cases among state prisoners. Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he’ll release about 300 people from Rikers Island and other city jails, but advocates are calling for far more to be freed. We speak to José Diaz, a New York University graduate student who was just released from Rikers on Saturday morning. We also speak with José Saldana, director of the group Release Aging People in Prison.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/6/covid_19_incarceration

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version