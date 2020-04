Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 16:18 Hits: 1

This is from¬†Politico,¬†highlighting the dire situation unfolding in St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana, which, right now has the highest per capita coronavirus mortality rate in the nation. Frantic local…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/for-much-of-the-south-it-is-already-too-little-too-late/