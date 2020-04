Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 09:01 Hits: 1

The social-distancing measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are a major test of the extent to which entire populations can comply with strict government measures. But by considering the limits of people’s resilience, policymakers can help to ensure that such rules remain effective for as long as epidemiologists deem necessary.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-lockdowns-economic-psychological-impact-by-sami-mahroum-2020-04