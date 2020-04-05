The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'This President Has Blood on His Hands': Trump Again Urges Public to Take Anti-Malaria Drug for Coronavirus, Despite Reports of Danger

Julia Conley, staff writer
The nation's top expert on infectious diseases was forced once again on Sunday to negate President Donald Trump's latest claim that an anti-malaria drug can treat coronavirus, which the president made at his Saturday evening press conference.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/04/05/president-has-blood-his-hands-trump-again-urges-public-take-anti-malaria-drug?cd-origin=rss

