Some companies have been 'stepping up' to help, during COVID-19 pandemic—but not Trump's

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 23:00 Hits: 6

In the wake of Trump's boasting of "big, strong, powerful" companies stepping up to provide desperately needed services in a pandemic that is likely to kill at least 100,000 Americans, ProPublicawent looking for instances of Donald Trump's own companies providing similar charitable support. As in, any. Even a bit.

They couldn't find any. As high-end New York City and Chicago hotels stepped up to provide rooms for medical personnel or isolated patients, did Trump's own hotels step forward? Nope. Did any of Trump's myriad properties offer up hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, or anything else? In California? In Florida? Virginia? Anywhere? Nope.

What about cash? They at least have a little cash to spare, right? Nope.

It's this bit that's the kicker, though. ProPublica talked to the CEO of Las Vegas' Three Square Food Bank, which was able to gather 180 tons of donated food from the city's now-shuttered major casinos in just two days—donations from "the MGM, Wynn, Boyd Gaming, Station Casios and Ceasars, among others"—plus financial donations as well.

What about Trump, who has a tall yellow casino tower of his own?

“No, they have not been a donor.”

This would seem odd, if we didn't already know that Trump was not worth nearly the $10 billion he so ridiculously claimed he was during the 2016 election. The man and his companies are likely in debt up to their vaguely-mob-tied eyeballs; anyone caught handing out cleaning supplies from a Trump-owned storeroom would likely find themselves out of a job in ten seconds flat. Trump is not so rich that he can hand out hotel rooms to medical heroes, or gloves from the Mar-a-Lago cabinets. He's not Four Seasons rich.

For all we know, Trump's Las Vegas resort is letting the food from their casino kitchens compost in a now-shuttered dining room, and will sell it a few months from now as Trump-branded "premium" fertilizer. Anything for an extra buck.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1934617