UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital over coronavirus symptoms

It’s been ten days since U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus. As reported by the BBC, Johnson was hospitalized for tests in London as of Sunday night as a “precautionary step” because of “persistent symptoms” of the coronavirus. His fiancée, Carrie Symonds, has reportedly been homebound with symptoms, though she has not been tested. According to Time, Symonds says she is “now on the mend.”

On Friday, Johnson posted a video to Twitter saying in part, “I still have a temperature... So in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.” He described it as a “mild symptom.”

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLivespic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 April 3, 2020

He originally tweeted about his symptoms and his test, including a video, on March 27.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the governmentÃ¢Â�Â�s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLivespic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri March 27, 2020

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

In other UK news, Queen Elizabeth II gave a taped address on Sunday as well. “I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” she stated. “A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again,” she added.

Just a few weeks ago, the UK government’s chief science adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, tossed the idea of “herd immunity” out—and was swiftly shut down. Though Johnson did not immediately cancel events like sports games and similar gatherings, the UK has taken a more serious turn toward social distancing recently. Johnson ordered a national lockdown on March 23 and has been self-isolating himself. For those in the UK, the lockdown entails staying home except for one hour of exercise, going to work, the doctor, or to buy essential supplies, like food or medicine.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the govt chief scientific adviser, says the thinking behind current approach to #coronavirus is to try and "reduce the peak" and to build up a "degree of herd immunity so that more people are immune to the disease". #R4Today More: https://t.co/1FmqX3WPh7pic.twitter.com/pMHknCAobr March 13, 2020

According to a spokesperson, Johnson remains in charge of the government including the government’s handling of the novel coronavirus.

