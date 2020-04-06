Sunday night owls: Just by being themselves, the rich are making the case for a wealth tax

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 02:40 Hits: 11

Clio Chang at Vice writes—The Case for a Wealth Tax. All throughout the coronavirus crisis, the rich have been accidentally making the argument that they need less money as soon as possible:

Should the United States have a wealth tax? It’s hard to say—one could really make a case either way. On one hand, we’re a country where the richest 400 people own more wealth than the bottom 60 percent. On the other hand, we’re a country where during the coronavirus pandemic, the rich have stepped up to buy special medical treatment for themselves, hoard groceries, and spread out to vacation houses across the country.

But really no need to ask us. Over the past three weeks the rich have made a strong case for a wealth tax —one that would actually seize their hoarded sums—all on their own. Here are a few of the things they’ve been saying and doing: Rich people on whether or not we should make people go back to work: “We’ll gradually bring those people back and see what happens. Some of them will get sick, some may even die, I don’t know,” said [former Wells Fargo CEO Dick] Kovacevich, who was also the bank’s chairman until 2009. “Do you want to suffer more economically or take some risk that you’ll get flu-like symptoms and a flu-like experience? Do you want to take an economic risk or a health risk? You get to choose.” [...]

And people say America has no ruling class.

