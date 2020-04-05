The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Suggests Intelligence Watchdog Was Fired For Sharing Whistle-Blower Complaint

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on April 4 that the inspector-general of the intelligence community he fired the previous day had taken "a fake report and took it to Congress with an emergency," lending weight to accusations that the dismissal was retaliation connected to Trump's congressional impeachment over pressure he put on Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-suggests-intelligence-watchdog-was-fired-for-sharing-whiste-blower-complaint/30532571.html

