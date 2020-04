Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 17:27 Hits: 8

The disembarking of 2,700 passengers, some infected with the coronavirus, in Sydney a month ago is now being probed by police in Australia. Eleven of the country's 35 fatalities had been on board the Ruby Princess.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-virus-stricken-cruise-ship-faces-police-probe/a-53023808?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf