Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 16:06 Hits: 7

The French and US governments are under scrutiny for not acting quickly enough to ensure an adequate supply of facial masks after insisting for weeks that wearing them was unhelpful against the coronavirus before making a dramatic U-turn on that policy in recent days.

