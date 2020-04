Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 19:53 Hits: 8

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday (Apr 5) that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation. In what was only the fifth ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-queen-elizabeth-invokes-ww2-spirit-covid-19-coronavirus-12612144