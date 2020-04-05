Grocery store employee shares tips on safe shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 14:30 Hits: 6

If you need to hit up your local grocery store during the pandemic but still want to flatten the curve, Rebecca Loops has some tips for you. She created a short two-minute video including her top tips.

I’d add one more to the list below: wear a mask. While experts have been back and forth on whether this is necessary, they are now falling on the side of better safe than sorry and encouraging everyone to wear masks in public. They don’t need to be the N95 masks, but cotton and other DIY masks will be better than nothing at all.

Watch, learn, and keep flattening the curve! Stay safe out there, y’all!

In summary:

Make a list Categorize foods by department Cut down on the number of trips. Stock up, but don’t hoard. Go to the bathroom before you leave home Don’t touch handrails or food products unnecessarily Sanitize your hands just before you enter the store, and do the same when you leave Give other shoppers and employees 6 feet of space Bag your own groceries, especially if you have reusable bags Wash your reusable bags (be careful not to put them in the dryer as they may shrink) Wash your hands when you get back home and again after you put your items away!

