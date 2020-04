Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 00:38 Hits: 7

A shootout between two rival drug gangs in the Mexican state of Chihuahua has killed 19 people. The country has continued to see violent crime despite efforts to curb public life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

