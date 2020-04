Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 06:33 Hits: 8

Queen Elizabeth will call on Britons to show the same resolve as their forebears and take on the challenge and disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak with good-humoured resolve when she makes an extremely rare address to rally the nation on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200405-queen-elizabeth-will-ask-britain-to-show-resolve-against-coronavirus-in-rare-address