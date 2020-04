Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 07:48 Hits: 9

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan's NHK public broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing officials from the metropolitan government.

