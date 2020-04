Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 12:07 Hits: 1

A pandemic is no time to tout the superiority of any country’s governance system or approach, let alone compete for global dominance. Instead of congratulating itself on having pushed back COVID-19, China should quietly win trust by helping the United States and other countries, not out of strategic interest, but on moral grounds.

