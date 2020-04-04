From Idaho to New Zealand, the coronavirus is all we're talking about: This week's Picks

Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 22:30 Hits: 6

Hello dearest ones! I hope you’re well. As COVID-19 finds its way to each corner of our nation and the world, there’s no denying that these are scary times. The novel coronavirus is dominating our thoughts, and Daily Kos is no exception. For the 26 of you that read this series regularly, you may have noticed we took the last two weeks off! That’s because our realities were changing so swiftly, it was all but impossible to find the sort of shelf-stable content that Picks of the Week relies upon. Alas, this week is quite different.

We’ve got glimpses into how this virus is impacting communities and aspects of ourselves and our communities that don’t get much attention. We’ve got dispatches from the other side of the planet. We’ve got a great escape into some of the best people in this world and an interview with a bonafide hero who refuses to stop working for the greater good. I hope you’ll consume this dozen stories and feel something that resembles better once you’re done.

Before I get to them, though, I want to check in: How are you holding up in the face of this global public health crisis, friends? Personally, I am lucky enough to already work remotely and not be laid off, which is keeping me busy and distracted for 40-something hours a week … and my dog is keeping me company, but I sure do miss people. Los Angeles has often been described as a lonely city, and it took a pandemic for me to finally agree with that assessment. I’ve never wished more that I could be back in my little hometown in Ohio, where 90% of my favorite people reside and are looking after one another. Nevertheless, I’m persisting. As are each of you. Our world is going to look and operate quite differently after this virus has its way with us, and we shall adjust together. In the meantime, there are so many ways we can help each other. If you’re able, I do hope you’ve found a way to support your greater community, no matter what that may look like. After all, my loves, we are all in this together, and this virus knows Donald Trump isn’t going to save us. But enough with this pandemic pep talk, y’all! Let’s get to those picks!

***

Inequality and injustice in the midst of a pandemic

By whiffleberry

Why is it that the primary concern is always for Wall Street and a “return to normalcy” during and after a crisis on this scale? This deep dive explores the long-term impact of the pandemic, while also incorporating the lasting impact of the 2008 recession.

Homeless vets confront a new enemy—COVID-19

By Tom Conway

This is just one story of privatized public service that has been shut down in the face of the novel coronavirus—but it’s an important one.

While there is a soul in prison, I am not free

By stilltilting

A heartfelt call for an end to mass incarceration, inspired by a sorrowful visit to a now-shuttered, notorious West Virginia prison.

Lockdown: A New Zealand supermarket

By senorjoel

An aptly-told story of a surreal shopping excursion that, just a month or two ago, would have been very, very different.

Freedom Rider is 'still out there trying to make a difference' and riding out COVID-19

By FreeSpeechZone

A lovely interview with a lesser-known Civil Rights icon, Rip Patton.

The Inoculation Project: Learning in and out of school!

By belinda ridgewood

This may be the most urgent installment of the Inoculation Project yet, as low-income students are in crisis due to school closures.

The mindset of my local gun nut during the coronavirus crisis

By dot farmer

A cheeky journey into the mind of a Kentucky firearm enthusiast in the midst of a pandemic.

Corona crisis: On the front lines with the homeless in Berkeley

By jpmassar

When it comes to helping people without homes, it’s hard to fathom how much there is to do on a normal day; in the midst of a pandemic, it’s impossible to ignore how badly our standard support mechanisms have been failing. These on-the-ground dispatches from one woman determined to help no matter what are required reading.

Phenomenal women

By abluerippleinohio

Escape into this bounty of videos and learn about 10 phenomenal women you may have never heard of before.

Making it up as we go: Behavioral health and protective gear in the time of coronavirus

By TheFatLadySings

A heartbreaking (and, at times, heartwarming) glimpse at the struggle to care for the most vulnerable in New Mexico.

Life in a small town epicenter of Covid-19

By BoiseBlue

A devastating dispatch from the hardest-hit county in Idaho.

How COVID-19 affects pregnancy, birth, and breastfeeding

By ZawnVillines

The short answer? We don’t really know. But the long answers are worth your time if anyone you know is expecting during this trying time.

That’s it for this week, folks. I really hope these pieces drew you in and taught you something. I know it’s exhausting to constantly be reading about and hearing about and fearing the novel coronavirus, especially as we’re all in isolation to avoid contracting it. Never has the Daily Kos Community been so important, at least not in the years I’ve worked here. Please, keep writing stories if it makes you feel better. Keep reading and commenting and if that’s what works for you. Our connections to each other are everything. Check on your neighbors in your physical spaces as well as your pals here. Wear masks. Wash your hands. Stay the fuck home. Maybe I don’t need to say all that, but it sure doesn’t hurt. We’re so glad you’re here, dearest ones. Be safe, be healthy, and I’ll see you next time.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1934349