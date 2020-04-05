Domestic violence incidents spike across the country as COVID-19 pandemic spreads

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 00:30 Hits: 7

A combination of “shelter in place” orders, the unprecedented social and economic stressors of massive job losses, and an increase in gun sales are contributing to a spike in domestic violence reports all around the country, and victims find themselves literally unable to escape the reach of their abusers.

Local authorities are reporting a sharp increase in domestic violence calls—in both major cities and rural areas—since states began to discourage travel outside the home in accordance with public health directives. New York City, Seattle, and Los Angeles have all seen a surge in such reports, along with several other metropolitan areas. For example, two days after California’s “Safer at Home” order went into effect, Los Angeles police reported 244 domestic abuse calls in a single day, representing a 240% increase over the previous month’s daily average of such calls.

The poison of abuse is spreading across the country, as reported by CNN.

Portland, Oregon had a 27% increase in domestic violence arrests between March 12 and 23, 2020, as compared with the same period in 2019, police said. Boston had a 22% jump in domestic assault and battery reports between March 2019 and March 2020, and Seattle had a 21% increase in reports of domestic violence during the same time period.

In non-urban areas, entire counties are seeing even higher increases. Hidalgo County, Texas has reported a 55% increase in domestic violence calls, while Morgan County, Ala. and Bay County, Fla. saw such calls nearly double, by 90%, in just one week.

The incidents are becoming depressingly similar.

In an eastern Pennsylvania town under a local shelter-in-place order, a man who lost his job due to the pandemic shot his girlfriend in the back and then killed himself on Monday. Just before he went into the basement to get his handgun, he became "extremely upset" about coronavirus, the victim, who survived, told police.

***

In Colorado Springs, a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in their home last month said he had brandished a knife at her, "blaming the coronavirus and stating he was not going to live through it," according to court documents reported by the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic violence goes beyond simply cloistering people. As noted by Casey Tolan writing for CNN, the economic hit of job loss is not only a psychological stress, but can also prevent abused partners from escaping their abuser by moving out. The proximity of people living in the same home or apartment may also be preventing abused partners from reaching out for support or assistance, whether through a phone call to help lines or by contacting a close relative for help. As Katie Ray-Jones, the CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, explains, "They can't reach out safely, because their perpetrator is sitting right next to them."

Rhonda Voss, 63, a domestic violence activist and survivor in North Carolina, said being cooped up at home is a domestic violence victim's nightmare. "I know they would be constantly walking on eggshells just trying their best to stay out of the way, to keep the person appeased," she said. Getting out of the house can be "such a relief" for victims, she said, "and that's not available that much now."

Domestic violence and abuse is rooted in power and control, and abusers are taking advantage of social distancing to exert new ways of controlling their victims. As reported by Madison Paulie and Julia Lurie for Mother Jones, the pandemic has, for some abusers, opened up entire new avenues of abuse:

Advocates on the ground report that abusers are using social distancing as a means of exerting control over their partners and victims. Twahna Harris, an advocate for survivors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been taking calls from victims who say the coronavirus has already intensified the fear and controlling behavior they live with on a daily basis. One woman who called Harris’ nonprofit, The Butterfly Society, wasn’t able to go to the grocery store to get essential supplies for her family because her husband controlled all their money. Another, a teacher stuck at home because schools are closed, said her partner demanded to review the receipt when she left the house to shop. “He looks over the receipt, what she’s paid, what time did she leave home, how long it took her to make it to Walmart, if the timeline adds up,” Harris says. She recalls the teacher telling her, “I am enslaved to him.”

Domestic violence shelters are facing compound issues during this pandemic. While “social distancing” requirements are forcing some shelters to reduce bed counts, many are facing an increase in demand as the number of incidents nationwide increases.

If you or someone you know is threatened by or the victim of domestic abuse or violence, many resources are available.

From the Mother Jones article:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline takes calls 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or 1-800-799-7233 for TTY. If you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522. The Department of Health and Human Services has compiled a list of organizations by state.

The CNN article lists the following resources as well:

National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673

Provided by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). Available 24/7. Also available through online chat tool.

Crisis Text Line Text HOME to 741741

Available 24/7 for victims of abuse and any other type of crisis.

Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline 1-800-422-4453

Available 24/7 in 170 different languages.

Office on Women's Health Helpline 1-800-994-9662

Finally, a coalition of 20 Senators (nearly all Democrats) last week sent the Trump administration a letter requesting the administration ensure that domestic violence organizations receive appropriate funding and resources given the unique threat the COVID-19 pandemic presents to victims of domestic violence and their families.

