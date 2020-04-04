Not this again! Sen. Kelly Loeffler made yet another eyebrow-raising stock transaction

Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 14:00 Hits: 2

Another eyebrow-raising stock transaction by Sen. Kelly Loeffler has surfaced. Because apparently the ones we already knew about weren’t shady enough. In the latest case, Loeffler bought shares in an online travel booking company on March 6 … and then turned around and sold them on March 10 and 11, immediately before Donald Trump announced his Europe travel ban.

Loeffler continues to claim that her portfolio is managed by professionals without her input. Her outside advisers sure made some very interesting choices on her behalf, from investing in two companies that stood to benefit from coronavirus to selling off millions of dollars in stocks immediately after a closed-door Senate briefing on the virus’s threat.

The amount at stake in the latest transaction is just over $46,000, which, admittedly, is a teeny tiny amount of money for Loeffler and her husband, who have around $500 million.

“So, all of these stories that you are seeing attacking me are nothing but fake news. These are politically motivated attacks that prey on the fears of Americans during a global pandemic,” Loeffler said on Facebook. Which … I dunno if the top fear of most Americans during a global pandemic is that their vastly wealthy senators are cashing in—that’s more just something that happens alongside the stuff we’re most afraid of—but she does have her Trumpian messaging down.

