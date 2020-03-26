Chaotic Situation : India Begins Lockdown of 1.3 Billion Residents as Coronavirus Pandemic Spreads

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 12:43 Hits: 0

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, we look at India, which is now under the largest lockdown in human history, with 1.3 billion people ordered to shelter in place. As the country’s economy and daily life come to an abrupt halt, hundreds of millions of Indians who live hand to mouth have been left without the means to support their families. We speak with Amitav Ghosh, whose books include “Gun Island” and “The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable.”

