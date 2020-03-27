The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

When Home Isn't Safe: Shelter-in-Place Is Putting Domestic Violence Survivors in a Dire Situation

Category: World Hits: 0

mxsh t9thjmiimpm unsplash

As schools shut, public spaces close, and all but essential workers are ordered to stay indoors under shelter-in-place orders across the U.S. and globe, domestic violence services are scrambling to help vulnerable people navigate home lives that they say are increasingly unsafe during the pandemic. What happens when you’re trapped at home with your abuser? “This is really a dire situation for a lot of victims across the country,” says Katie Ray-Jones, chief executive officer of the National Domestic Violence Hotline and loveisrespect.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/27/domestic_violence_coronavirus_katie_ray_jones

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version