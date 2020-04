Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 08:33 Hits: 4

Jared Kushner’s family company may be “a prime beneficiary” of a coronavirus relief provision allowing landlords to freeze mortgage payments on certain properties, according to a new report. Kushner Companies,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/kushner-companies-may-be-a-prime-beneficiary-of-mortgage-freeze-in-coronavirus-stimulus-report/