Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 08:44 Hits: 6

In the days after the September 11th attacks, President Bush, Mayor Giuliani and a variety of other politicians sought to soothe the ailing American psyche. They spoke publicly with a…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/market-patriotism-returns-and-asks-workers-for-a-blood-sacrifice/