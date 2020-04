Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 04:05 Hits: 3

New Delhi has announced a controversial new domicile law for the highly disputed Himalayan region. Experts and rights activists warn the move could renew tensions in the already restive Muslim-majority territory.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-s-new-residence-law-triggers-fury-in-kashmir/a-53015259?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf