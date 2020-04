Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 05:28 Hits: 3

Amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the lives of migrant daily wage workers in the Indian capital region revolve around long lines and uncertainty over their next meal. Seerat Chabba reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-lockdown-delhi-struggles-to-feed-migrants-left-behind/a-53015294?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf