Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 05:40 Hits: 2

US President Donald Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community official who was instrumental in uncovering allegations that led to impeachment. Democrats insist he was "fired for telling the truth."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-fires-intelligence-official-involved-in-ukraine-impeachment/a-53015635?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf