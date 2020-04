Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 04:55 Hits: 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that Americans wear cloth masks when outdoors although US President Donald Trump underscored that doing so would be "voluntary", adding: “I'm choosing not to do it.”

