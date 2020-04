Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 08:27 Hits: 3

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the kingdom has sufficient essentials such as medical supplies and food to battle the Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/04/04/pm-cambodia-has-enough-essentials-to-fight-covid-19